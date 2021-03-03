 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man sentenced for gun at Waterloo motel
0 comments
alert top story

St. Louis man sentenced for gun at Waterloo motel

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Missouri man has been sentenced to prison after allegedly using a gun to threaten a woman at a Waterloo motel in 2019.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Devonner Coleman, age 30, from St. Louis, to eight and a half years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm Friday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He will be on supervised release for three years following his prison time.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Devonner Lamont Coleman

Devonner Lamont Coleman: 

Waterloo man arrested for alleged gun threats

During the hearing, the woman said Coleman showed a gun and told her he doesn’t mess with “snitches” while they were at the Motel 6 in Waterloo on May 11, 2019. He also stepped on her foot and yelled at her while she was on the phone with a 911 operator, according to prosecutors.

When Waterloo police arrived, they found Coleman seated in a car in the parking lot. Officers also found a bag with sawed-off .22-caliber Mossberg Plinkster rifle with a grip wrapped in duct tape and several bags of marijuana.

Officers found Coleman’s fingerprints on the weapon and the drugs, according to court records.

0 comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

De Blasio: Mass vaccination sites add to disparity

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News