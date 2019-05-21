WATERLOO – A St. Louis man has pleaded to federal drug charges in connection with a 2018 traffic stop in Waterloo.
Oluwadurotim Orebiyi, 27, pleaded to one count of drug user in possession of a firearm on Monday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.
Authorities said Orebiyi was a passenger in a Mazda that was pulled over on Division Street on Sept. 3, 2018. Officers found an open bottle of Hennessey on a seat and two bags of marijuana under a seat, and Orebiyi admitted he had placed a handgun in the glove box, according to court records.
Police found a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun and a spare magazine with 30 rounds.
He was arrested on state weapons and drug charges, but he missed a court date in December 2018 and remained on the loose until he was arrested by ATF agents in March 2019 in the St. Louis area.
