OSAGE -- A St. Ansgar woman is accused of drinking alcohol in the emergency room, fighting with law enforcement, breaking a squad car window, breaking a deputy's finger and losing her false teeth in the process.
Brandie Renee Rogers, 36, is charged with felony interference with official acts causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, public intoxication, public consumption of alcohol and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
At about 1:21 a.m. Oct. 3, a Mitchell County deputy responded to a disturbance call at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center ER, 616 N. Eighth St.
According to court documents, another deputy and an Osage police officer were also at the scene. The deputy spoke with Rogers and man who was with her.
The deputy said he could smell alcohol while talking with Rogers, who admitted to drinking alcohol in the ER, court documents said. The deputy told her that was not allowed.
She pushed the deputy in response and told him to get away from her, according to court documents. The other deputy took her to the ground and handcuffed her because she was resisting arrest by not putting her hands behind her back.
Rogers, who slipped off the handcuffs and had to be cuffed again, refused to walk outside and resisted being put into the deputy's vehicle, court documents said. Another Osage police officer was called to assist, as his car had a rear caged seat.
“The defendant refused to walk and had to be carried (to) the squad car and then refused to sit inside,” court documents said. “She began kicking and screaming and kicked out the rear passenger side window of the squad car.”
The cost to repair the window is $120.
Rogers then began smashing her head into the car door and kicked a deputy in the knee several times who had moved in to prevent Rogers from seriously injuring herself, according to court documents.
“Once I was able to restrain her from smashing her head, the defendant bit down and began grinding her false teeth together, losing several,” the deputy wrote in court documents, noting Rogers' teeth fell into the back seat of the squad car.
During the incident, the door slammed shut on another deputy’s pinky finger, causing a cut that required four stitches. The deputy later found out his finger was fractured.
Rogers was booked into the Mitchell County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
