St. ANSGAR -- A St. Ansgar man who brought DuPont ethanol trade secrets with him when he jumped ship to a competitor in 2013 has been sentenced to prison.
Authorities said Josh Harry Isler, 55, also misled FBI agents when they inquired about the allegations.
On Wednesday, Judge Linda R. Reade sentenced Isler to three and a half years in prison for a guilty plea to theft of trade secrets and false statements to the FBI. Prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Reade emphasized that, although Isler had signed a confidentiality agreement and had been trained and counseled by DuPont concerning his obligation to protect trade secrets, he nonetheless committed several criminal violations of these obligations within about six months of being hired. The court also expressed concern about the ethics of the competitor in receiving the stolen information.
“The theft of intellectual property is not only unfair, it is a serious crime with serious consequences,” said U.S. Attorney Peter E. Deegan Jr., whose office prosecuted the case. “Those who steal trade secrets seek to gain an unfair advantage over their victims and, in the process, their greedy acts damage our economy and stifle technological development.”
In court records, the government estimated the theft caused an $18 million loss from the loss of two customer accounts, plus additional losses of research and development costs.
St. ANSGAR — A St. Ansgar man has pleaded guilty to charges he stole trade secrets surroundi…
The government portrayed Isler as a technical service account manager earning $80,000 a year when his work at DuPont’s Industrial Biosciences division was starting to decline in 2013, and he was at risk of losing bonuses. He signed on to work at the rival company, downloading hundreds of files pertaining to ethanol fuel enzyme customers in hopes of sticking it to DuPont on his way out, according to authorities.
“The bottom line is that the entirety of the conduct in this case shows (the) defendant knew the value of the information he stole, and that he used that information for his own benefit and for the benefit of the competitor,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Murphy wrote in a sentencing brief.
“Defendant clearly intended to ‘send a big message’ to DuPont, and ‘beat them again.’ It appears by a preponderance of the evidence that defendant achieved this goal, both by damaging DuPont’s earnings and by increasing his own,” Murphy wrote.
Isler received a pay increase and a car with the competitor, according to court records.
On the same day Isler accepted a position with the competitor, the competitor’s chief operating officer told Isler that Isler would be working on two particular ethanol plant customers that had also been customers of DuPont. The COO asked Isler if he had seen “any baseline data” for those plants, and Isler responded by stating, “let me see what I can before I can’t.” In a later message that day, the COO told Isler, “I think you made the right choice.”
Isler submitted his resignation letter to DuPont the following day. However, Isler did not leave DuPont until two weeks later, during which time he downloaded and sent to the competitor numerous electronic files that contained proprietary and trade secret information. This included test, yield and pricing information for products and customers of DuPont, according to prosecutors.
A few days before leaving DuPont, Isler notified the competitor’s COO that he would be turning in his company phone to DuPont, and the COO instructed Isler to “erase all texts with me before giving the phone back.”
After the ploy was discovered in November 2013, Isler denied he downloaded proprietary information when questioned by FBI agents who searched his home, court records state.
Isler continued to work for the rival company -- earning $125,000 a year -- until he was terminated in July 2018, according to court records.
Isler’s attorney argued that the competitor had signed agreements with the former DuPont customers before Isler began moving secrets, and his higher salary was because the new job didn’t come with health care coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.