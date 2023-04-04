ST. ANSGAR -- A St. Ansgar man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling meth to a friend who later died of an overdose.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Eric Allen Young, 43, to up to 14 years in prison on charges of distribution of methamphetamine on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Authorities said Young sold $90 worth of meth to a Nashua woman March 18, 2021. She used it, began vomiting and became unconscious. Young attempted to revive her with CPR and then called a friend who dialed 911. He remained at the scene until authorities arrived, records state.

The woman died at the scene as a result of a methamphetamine overdose.

This case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Jason Dorval Norwood.

10 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder Understanding barriers to seeking treatment #9. No openings in a program #8. Treatment would not help #7. Did not have time #6. Did not feel a need for treatment at the time #5. Did not want others to find out #4. Could handle the problem without treatment #3. Might cause neighbors/community to have negative opinion #2. Did not find a program that offered the type of treatment wanted #1. No health care coverage and could not afford cost Other reasons