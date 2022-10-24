 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
topical top story

St. Ansgar man pleads in meth death

Crystal meth

Crystal meth resembles glass fragments 

 DEA

St. ANSGAR — A St. Ansgar man had pleaded to charges he provided methamphetamine to a woman who later died of an overdose.

Eric Allen Young, 42, on Monday pleaded to one count of distribution of meth in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Sentencing will be at a later date.

Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Young faces 14 to 17 years in prison, although the judge isn’t bound to the agreement.

Court records allege Young sold $90 worth of meth to a Nashua woman on March 18, 2021. He was with her when she became unresponsive from an apparent overdose, and she died later that night, according to prosecutors.

