OSAGE --- A St. Ansgar man, who authorities say was involved in sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child, was taken into custody by the Mitchell County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Douglas David Young, 60, was charged with sexual abuse in the third degree (a Class C felony punishable by a prison term of up to 10 years and a fine of $1,000 to $10,000) as well as two counts of lascivious acts with a child (a Class D felony which carries up to a five-year prison sentence an a fine between $750 and $7,500).

The incidents happened with teenage victims known to Young between July 2009 and May 2019, according to court documents.

Young posted the $10,000 bond on the charges and was released pending future court dates.

District court documents list that Young is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County Court in mid-August.

