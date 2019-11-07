{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo squad car slid into a ditch on icy roads during an overnight pursuit.

No injuries were reported, but the squad car was damaged, and the suspect remains at large.

The pursuit began around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday when a Waterloo patrol officer saw the vehicle driving without taillights in the area of West Parker Street and Burton Avenue.

The vehicle headed north out of town and made its way to Symons Road where a police car hit a patch of ice and snow near the intersection with Mount Vernon Road and ended up in the ditch.

