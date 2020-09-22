Split verdict reached in Waterloo shooting trial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County jury has cleared a Waterloo man of the more serious charges in an April shooting.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours on Tuesday before finding Jake Demont Williams, 31, not guilty of intimidation with a weapon in the Miriam Street shooting and felon in possession of a firearm for a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol hidden in a car he had been driving.

The jury did find Williams guilty of possessing a .45-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun that police discovered in the couch cushions at his apartment. The charge carries up to five years in prison, and sentencing will be at a later date.

He was also convicted of driving while suspended.

The case was the first criminal jury trial in Black Hawk County since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and testimony was delayed for two days last week after a potential witness came down with COVID-19 symptoms.

Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey had conceded the driving charge during closings on Monday but argued the state didn’t prove its case in for the shooting and weapons charges because there were no fingerprints, DNA or video.