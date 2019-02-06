CEDAR FALLS -- Four South Winneshiek students and a graduate have been charged in connection with the assault of a South Winneshiek student in 2018.
Braxton Smith, 18, of Cedar Falls, was charged in adult court with aggravated assault with intent to commit sexual assault, and four additional juveniles were referred to Juvenile Court Services.
Due to public information laws, the Sheriff’s Office is not able to release any additional details pertaining to the four juveniles, a press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.
According to a complaint filed in Winneshiek County District Court Tuesday, a sexual assault involving a group of friends including Smith occurred at a rural Fort Atkinson residence in June of 2018.
The complaint said the victim was held down against his will and told the suspects to stop, but was not allowed to get up.
The incident was recorded by another juvenile on his cell phone using the Snapchat video app and sent to other Snapchat users.
A separate incident involving the same victim reportedly occurred at the South Winneshiek High School.
The Winneshiek County attorney’s office has a conflict of interest with the case, so it is being prosecuted by Allamakee County Attorney Anthony Gericke.
When asked what charges were filed against the juveniles, Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx said he could not release them based on the advice of the Winneshiek County attorney and the Allamakee County attorney.
Kris Einck, South Winneshiek superintendent, high school principal and athletic director, said the district has worked with law enforcement and the district's legal counsel to take appropriate action to address the matter.
Smith is scheduled to make an appearance in Winneshiek County District Court at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4.
Although the Allamakee County attorney is prosecuting the case, court filings and proceedings will still be in Winneshiek County.
