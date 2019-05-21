{{featured_button_text}}
Reality TV star Christopher Soules, right, and his defense attorney Robert Montgomery chuckle after a comment from Judge Andrea Dryer at a hearing to waive his right to a speedy trial at the Black Hawk County Courthouse in February in Waterloo.

 MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR

AURORA – Reality TV star Chris Soules settled with relatives of Kenneth Mosher in connection with the April 2017 crash that killed Mosher.

According to probate records, the settlement that went to Mosher’s estate totaled $2.4 million and was approved in January 2019.

It discharged Chris Soules and his parents, Gary and Linda Soules, and their insurance carrier, Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co., of all liability in the collision.

Under the agreement, the law firm representing the family --- LaMarca Law Group of Des Moines --- will receive 35 percent of gross recovery.

Mosher’s estate included $641,000 worth of farm equipment and $2 million in real estate that includes the family home and farmland.

Authorities said Soules was driving a pickup truck that rear ended a tractor driven by Mosher, age 66, outside of Aurora on April 24, 2017. Mosher later died, and Soules was charged with leaving the scene of the crash.

