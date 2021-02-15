Social workers to embed with Waterloo police for crisis calls

Elevate has been assisting Waterloo Police since Jan. 1 on calls that involve a crisis response or services to those with mental health disorders. On Monday, the two agencies finalized an agreement to expand and improve crisis services in the community by embedding social workers with the police.

Embedding social workers takes this partnership a step further, said Elevate Program Director Bob Lincoln.

“The Elevate mission to expand availability of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for people of all ages is consistent with the WPD mission tenet of sanctity of life,” he said. “This partnership will help make sure mental health needs are addressed in a timely and more effective manner.”

Elevate currently has three social workers assigned to the program, and the plan is to put them on different shifts, Leibold said. He said the department will monitor to see when there are traditionally high volumes of mental-health related calls and assign the social workers to times when they are needed most.

“Law enforcement is confronted with mental health crises on a daily basis with few good options available to address the situation,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “This partnership is an excellent example of innovative problem solving for mutually beneficial outcomes for our residents.”