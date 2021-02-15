Social workers to embed with Waterloo police for crisis calls

WATERLOO – Social workers will ride with Waterloo police officers under a new partnership to address local mental health needs, officials announced Monday.
Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic social workers will accompany patrol officers to respond as a team to residents who are experiencing a crisis.
Elevate also provides mental health crisis intervention training for officers.
“The goal of this program is to decriminalize behavioral crises and reduce stigmas by having crisis specialists available 24/7 both within the police department and through Elevate and other service providers,” said Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald. “Our cooperative and collaborative approach proactively addresses underlying issues that often result in law enforcement intervention, incarceration, or the application of force.”
Capt. Joe Leibold said the arrangement will free up officers for other calls.
“Officers can get tied up hours at a time acting as a counselor on the street, and Elevate frees us up from that. They can take over and talk them through the crisis or get them the services they need,” Leibold said.
Elevate has been assisting Waterloo Police since Jan. 1 on calls that involve a crisis response or services to those with mental health disorders. On Monday, the two agencies finalized an agreement to expand and improve crisis services in the community by embedding social workers with the police.
Embedding social workers takes this partnership a step further, said Elevate Program Director Bob Lincoln.
“The Elevate mission to expand availability of evidence-based behavioral health treatment for people of all ages is consistent with the WPD mission tenet of sanctity of life,” he said. “This partnership will help make sure mental health needs are addressed in a timely and more effective manner.”
Elevate currently has three social workers assigned to the program, and the plan is to put them on different shifts, Leibold said. He said the department will monitor to see when there are traditionally high volumes of mental-health related calls and assign the social workers to times when they are needed most.
“Law enforcement is confronted with mental health crises on a daily basis with few good options available to address the situation,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. “This partnership is an excellent example of innovative problem solving for mutually beneficial outcomes for our residents.”
Elevate, a new clinic in downtown Waterloo, uses a “no walls” approach to provide behavioral health in Black Hawk County. The agency offers an array of behavioral health services such as trauma informed care therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, veteran support, psychiatric evaluation and medication management, medication assisted treatment and other substance use disorder treatments.
The agency, as well as the ride-along social workers are funded through a $4 million CARES Act grant, Lincoln said.
Elevate’s counselors and Mobile Crisis Team are dispatched through the state’s Your Life Iowa line at 855-581-8111 or by text at 855-895-8398.
For an appointment call 833-370-0719 or walk in at 604 Lafayette St., 2nd floor of the Fowler building. Business hours hour are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend appointments are available as needed.