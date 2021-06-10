Social media fight boils up over Waterloo police squad car photo

WATERLOO – Photos of a Waterloo Police Department squad car that is undergoing transformation to a new graphics design ignited a social media storm that led to the department pulling the post.

The police department is currently phasing out its historic red griffin insignia following community criticism that the emblem resembles a KKK dragon.

The griffin logo is currently on the doors of marked squad cars. As part of the City Council-mandated change the mythical beast will be disappearing from the vehicles. A new graphics package has been approved for the squad cars, which will be all black, but none of the cars have undergone the redesign, said Maj. Joe Leibold.

On Wednesday, the department’s Facebook page issued a post showing a photo of a police cruiser that had the griffin and the white quarter panels removed -- the logo and white panels are actually done with vinyl wraps.

The post simply said “Sad Day.”

What followed in the comments section was the usual toxic social media fodder, which resulted in the police department removing the post.

A local TV station picked up on the online battle, calling the squad car photo a “rogue” post that was made without authorization.