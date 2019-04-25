{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – California authorities continue to investigate the death of a former Waterloo Black Hawks player and a woman found dead inside his Newport Beach apartment over the weekend.

Police are treating the deaths of 38-year-old Darren Partch, a former minor league hockey player, and Wendi Miller, a 48-year-old counselor specializing in abuse and domestic violence victims, as a double homicide.

Miller’s family had reported her missing after she was last seen April 19 in a restaurant in Laguna Beach. On Sunday night, Partch’s roommate returned home to the East 15th Street apartment and discovered the bodies.

No arrests have been made in the slayings.

An Agoura Hills, Calif., native, Partch started his hockey career in the United States Hockey League playing for the Waterloo Black Hawks in 1999 and also played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and the Cedar Rapids Rough Riders.

In 2001, he left Iowa and played for Plattsburg in the State University of New York Athletic Conference. After that he was with the Long Beach Ice Dogs, Lubbock Cotton Kings, Las Vegas Wranglers, Tulsa Oilers and Jacksonville Barracudas before retiring from the San Diego Gulls in 2006. More recently, he was an account executive for a marketing company.

