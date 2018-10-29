WATERLOO – Six judges in the Waterloo-based 1B Judicial District and 61 other judges are up for retention votes in this year’s general election on Nov. 6.
In Iowa, judges are appointed by the governor following nominations by a local committee, and they face regular retention votes by the public to keep their seats.
In District 1B — which covers Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy and Howard counties — newly appointed district associate judges Brook Jacobsen and William Patrick Wegman are facing their first retention vote, and others up for retention are district court judges Andrea Dryer, Kellyann Lekar, David Staudt and Jeffrey Harris.
All six received passing marks during an Iowa Bar Association survey of attorneys, which scored the judicial officers on eight areas of professional competence — knowledge and application of the law, perception of factual issues, punctuality for court proceedings, attentiveness to arguments and evidence, management of the courtroom, temperament and demeanor, clarity of written opinions and promptness of rulings and decisions. The survey scored between 1 — for low — and 5 — for high.
District Court Judge Andrea J. Dryer was appointed to the bench in 2011. She serves the Waterloo-based 1B Judicial District. The Iowa Bar Association gave Dryer an overall approval rating of 90 percent. In a 5-point rating system, her high scores were for punctuality (4.55) and attentiveness (4.52), and the low scores were for promptness of rulings (4.13) and knowledge and application of the law (4.30).
District Court Judge Kellyann Lekar was appointed in 2005 and has been the district’s chief judge since January 2012. She serves the 1B Judicial District. Lekar received a 94 percent approval rating in the Bar Association survey. Her high scores were for courtroom management (4.56) and temperament and demeanor (4.47), and the low scores were for promptness of rulings (4.30) and punctuality (4.20).
District Court Judge David F. Staudt was appointed in 2010, and he serves the 1B Judicial District. He received a 92 percent rating in the bar survey, and the high scores were for temperament (4.42) and management (4.33), and the low scores were for punctuality (3.91) and knowledge and application of the law (3.95).
District Associate Judge Jeffrey L. Harris was appointed to the bench in 1997, and he serves the 1B Judicial District. He received a 63 percent rating from the association. His high scores were for punctuality (4.53) and promptness of rulings (4.14), and the low scores were for temperament and demeanor (2.83) and perception of factual issues (3.51).
District Associate Judge Brook K. Jacobsen was appointed in 2017, and this is his first retention vote. He received a 94 percent in the bar association survey, and his high scores were for attentiveness to evidence and arguments (4.54) and punctuality and management (4.53 each), and his low scores were for clarity of written opinions (4.27) and perception of factual issues (4.23)
District Associate Judge Patrick Wegman was appointed in 2017, and this is his first retention vote. He received a 95 percent rating in the association survey, and his high scores were for temperament (4.63) and punctuality (4.56) and his low scores were for knowledge and application of the law (4.22) and clarity of written opinions (4.19).
The complete scores are available at www.iowabar.org.
