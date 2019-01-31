LE MARS -- Jurors heard from a woman who babysat Sterling Koehn as testimony in the trial of his mother entered its second day on Thursday.
Cheyanne Harris, 21, is charged with murder and child endangerment in the death of 4-month-old Sterling who was found in a maggot-infested diaper seated in a swing in the family's Alta Vista apartment in August 2017.
Authorities said Sterling died of malnutrition, dehydration and diaper rash, and attorneys for Harris said postpartum depression played a role in his death.
On Thursday, Jennifer Schriever, a clerk at the town gas station, recounted meeting Harris and her almost-2-year-old daughter when Harris and her boyfriend, Zachary Koehn, moved into town months before the death.
Schriever lived nearby, and she recalled a July 2017 storm that knocked a large section of a tree onto the apartment building where Harris and Koehn lived lived. Harris and her daughter were outside, and Harris was upset because Koehn was at work, she said. During the conversation, Harris mentioned that she had a baby, who was apparently inside the apartment, and Harris remained outside for 20 to 30 minutes without a way to monitor the infant, Schriever said.
She said she later offered to babysit because Harris seemed like she needed to get out of the house. Harris seemed kind of sad, Schriever said.
The first time she babysat, it was a 17-hour stint in mid-July 2017. Schiever said Sterling appeared to be light and tiny. She said he ate like a trooper and had a raw diaper rash, which she treated. Harris was organized with a notebook about how to care for the children and provided supplies, she said.
Schiever babysat both children a second time in late July. She said Sterling was still light but seemed a little heavier. The rash better, she said. After about 16 hours, she saw Harris and Koehn return to the apartment building, and Harris texted that she would be over soon to get the kids, she just needed a minute.
But Harris didn't arrive, and after a while the daughter began to get fussy, so Schiever took the children and headed over to the apartment where Harris answered the door.
Harris huffed and rolled her eyes like she wasn't ready to get the children back, Schriever said.
Schiever said she didn't have much contact with the children after that. Then on Aug. 30, 2017, she saw Koehn outside smoking a cigarette, and she asked him what was wrong. She said Koehn told her the baby had died, and he didn't know what to do. She said she told him to put out the cigarette and call 911.
The couple then had her look after Leo, the family dog, while medics and deputies came to the apartment. A few days after Sterling's death, Schiever returned Leo, and they went to a nearby park to talk.
Harris was upset that everyone appeared to be pointing the finger at her, Schiever said. She said Harris then turned to Koehn and said they should have taken Leo and their daughter and ran.
