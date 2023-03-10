WATERLOO — A Waterloo brewery has settled alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations with the federal government.

SingleSpeed Brewing Inc.’s agreement resolves allegations that its location at 325 Commercial St. in downtown wasn’t compliant with the ADA’s accessibility requirements for public accommodations.

U.S. Attorney Timothy T. Duax said SingleSpeed cooperated throughout this investigation.

“The steps agreed to by SingleSpeed will give individuals with disabilities the same opportunity to enjoy what SingleSpeed has to offer, as required by the ADA,” Duax said in a prepared statement. “We hope others will continue to take their ADA obligations seriously as our office remains committed to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have full and equal access to places of public accommodation in the Northern District of Iowa.”

As part of the settlement, SingleSpeed agreed to provide additional accessible seating to its seating spaces, standing spaces and other dining surfaces.

In addition, the brewery agreed to a number of additional alterations to its dining areas, entrances and restrooms to come into compliance with ADA accessibility standards.

Under federal law, private entities that own or operate places of “public accommodation,” including restaurants and bars, are prohibited from discriminating on the basis of disability.

The ADA authorizes the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate complaints and undertake reviews of compliance of covered entities. The Justice Department is also authorized to commence a civil lawsuit in federal court in any case that involves a pattern or practice of discrimination or raises an issue of general public importance, and to seek injunctive relief, monetary damages, and civil penalties.