U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

WATERLOO – A single bullet has landed an alleged gang member in jail for a year.

U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams on Tuesday sentenced Daejon Putman, 22, of Waterloo, to prison on a charge of being a drug user in possession of ammunition.

Court records allege Putman is a member of the Del Mob street gang in Waterloo and was involved in the sale of marijuana and Xanax.

According to court records, officers with Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched Putman’s home at 424 Florence St. on July 29 and found a live .40-caliber round in a tin can next to his bed. An empty box of .40-caliber Hornady ammo was under his bed.

They also found marijuana, a digital scale and a section of a shotgun barrel that had been sawed off, records state.

Investigators searched his social media postings and found photos of him holding bags of what appeared to be marijuana and smoking marijuana. A urine sample tested positive for marijuana and Xanax, court records state.

The sentence will run consecutive with any punishment for misdemeanor drug charges in state court stemming from Xanax pills and marijuana that police found in his pocket and underwear when he was arrested on the federal charge in September.

