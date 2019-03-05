WATERLOO – A single bullet has landed an alleged gang member in jail for a year.
U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams on Tuesday sentenced Daejon Putman, 22, of Waterloo, to prison on a charge of being a drug user in possession of ammunition.
Court records allege Putman is a member of the Del Mob street gang in Waterloo and was involved in the sale of marijuana and Xanax.
WATERLOO — Two Waterloo teens will remain in custody in the wake of gun violence that has pl…
According to court records, officers with Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team searched Putman’s home at 424 Florence St. on July 29 and found a live .40-caliber round in a tin can next to his bed. An empty box of .40-caliber Hornady ammo was under his bed.
They also found marijuana, a digital scale and a section of a shotgun barrel that had been sawed off, records state.
Investigators searched his social media postings and found photos of him holding bags of what appeared to be marijuana and smoking marijuana. A urine sample tested positive for marijuana and Xanax, court records state.
The sentence will run consecutive with any punishment for misdemeanor drug charges in state court stemming from Xanax pills and marijuana that police found in his pocket and underwear when he was arrested on the federal charge in September.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.