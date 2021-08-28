 Skip to main content
Shots reportedly fired in the early morning near Flirts Gentlemen's Club
top story

Shots reportedly fired in the early morning near Flirts Gentlemen's Club

West Third Street near Flirts Gentlemen's Club

Gun shots reportedly were fired in the 200 block of West Third Street. 

 Andy Milone

WATERLOO – Gun shots were reportedly fired shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Third Street near Flirts Gentlemen's Club.

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported. A case is pending an investigation, and additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Less than a quarter mile away from the reported incident, Jefferson Street is closed off at the intersection with West Park Avenue for Cedar Valley Pridefest. The annual event wrapped up early Sunday morning.

