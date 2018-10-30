WATERLOO -- Spent shell casings were found on Johnson Street in Waterloo on Sunday evening.
Waterloo Police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Johnson and West Seventh streets at 9:41 p.m. Oct. 28.
Officers found an unknown number of shell casings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Johnson Street, according to police.
No injuries or damage was found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.