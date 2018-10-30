Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- Spent shell casings were found on Johnson Street in Waterloo on Sunday evening.

Waterloo Police were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Johnson and West Seventh streets at 9:41 p.m. Oct. 28.

Officers found an unknown number of shell casings in the 300 and 400 blocks of Johnson Street, according to police.

No injuries or damage was found.

