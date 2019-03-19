WATERLOO -- Shell casings were found on Hammond Court on Monday night after a call of shots fired in the area.
A resident on Randolph Street called Waterloo Police just after 9:30 p.m. Monday to report four or five shots being fired.
Police arrived and found three shell casings, according to Waterloo Police Capt. Dave Mohlis.
No one was injured and no damage was reported to police, according to Mohlis.
The shell casings were sent to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation. Police continue to investigate.
