WATERLOO -- Police are investigating after someone fired three shots into an apartment building Friday night.

Waterloo police were called to 1125 Dixon Drive shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of gunshots. Two shots were fired through a window and a third went through the wall.

No one was injured in the incident and police recovered a bullet and shell casings.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

