WATERLOO -- Police are investigating after someone fired three shots into an apartment building Friday night.
Waterloo police were called to 1125 Dixon Drive shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of gunshots. Two shots were fired through a window and a third went through the wall.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
No one was injured in the incident and police recovered a bullet and shell casings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.