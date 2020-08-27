 Skip to main content
Shotgun in cat dish leads to prison sentence for Waterloo man
Shotgun in cat dish leads to prison sentence for Waterloo man

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison after police found a sawed-off shotgun in his cat’s food dish.

Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Levi Farren Miller, 30, to seven years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities said Miller used the Savage 20-gauge shotgun to threaten neighbors in the hallway outside his West Mullan Avenue apartment on Feb. 3, 2019. The neighbors fled and no shots were fired, police said.

Levi Farren Miller

Levi Farren Miller: 

Waterloo man arrested for pointing shotgun at neighbor

When officers arrived, they found the shotgun resting in a cat dish at his apartment. Crime scene photos show a cat eating from the dish, the butt of the weapon just inches away from the whiskers.

071620ho-shotgun-exhibit-3

Savage Model 67F 20-gauge shotgun found while searching Levi Farren  Miller’s West Mullan Avenue in Waterloo in February 2019.

The defense denied Miller pointed the gun at anyone and said he had armed himself to investigate a noise that he thought was someone breaking into his vehicle outside.

Miller is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions for meth and burglary, according to court records.

