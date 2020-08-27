Shotgun in cat dish leads to prison sentence for Waterloo man

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison after police found a sawed-off shotgun in his cat’s food dish.

Judge Leonard Strand sentenced Levi Farren Miller, 30, to seven years in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The prison time will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Authorities said Miller used the Savage 20-gauge shotgun to threaten neighbors in the hallway outside his West Mullan Avenue apartment on Feb. 3, 2019. The neighbors fled and no shots were fired, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the shotgun resting in a cat dish at his apartment. Crime scene photos show a cat eating from the dish, the butt of the weapon just inches away from the whiskers.

The defense denied Miller pointed the gun at anyone and said he had armed himself to investigate a noise that he thought was someone breaking into his vehicle outside.

Miller is prohibited from handling firearms because of prior felony convictions for meth and burglary, according to court records.

Photos: Guns in Northeast Iowa crime cases

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.