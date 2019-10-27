{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Three people suffered nonlife-threatening injuries in a shooting outside a Waterloo bar early Sunday.

Police were called shortly before 1 a.m. to Briq House Bar and Grill, 307 W. Fifth St., for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and found three victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. All victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. No victim information is being released.

The case is under investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.

