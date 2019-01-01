Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls police are investigating a double shooting in Cedar Falls early Tuesday.

The incident was reported about 1:45 a.m. in the College Hill area near the University of Northern Iowa campus.

Police said someone fired several shots from a handgun into a crowd of people in the 2200 block of College Street. A Cedar Falls police officer was on the scene and ran after the shooter, but lost the person in a neighborhood around College Hill.

One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and a second went to the hospital by private vehicle. Both were treated for gunshot wounds at local hospitals. Police did not identify either of the victims.

Police continue looking for the shooter.

UNI students are on winter break.

