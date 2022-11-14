 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shot fired at apartment building

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO — An Ames woman has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun during a dispute at a Waterloo apartment building on Sunday.

Police arrested Kierra Sherion Manley, 27, on a charge of misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm. Bond was set at $300.

This week Waterloo's Violent Crime Apprehension Team seized its 700th firearm during a traffic stop. VCAT was launched in August 2009 to focus on violent crime in the city. The unit falls under the police department’s detective division, and all of the officers assigned to the unit are deputized as task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force.

According to court records, Manley was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Several people on the second floor were yelling at her, she told police. Someone with a knife charged at her and she took out a handgun, firing a single shot into the air, records state.

Officers found a bullet hole in the entryway ceiling. No injuries were reported.

