Shot fired at apartment building

WATERLOO — An Ames woman has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun during a dispute at a Waterloo apartment building on Sunday.
Police arrested Kierra Sherion Manley, 27, on a charge of misdemeanor reckless use of a firearm. Bond was set at $300.
According to court records, Manley was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Several people on the second floor were yelling at her, she told police. Someone with a knife charged at her and she took out a handgun, firing a single shot into the air, records state.
Officers found a bullet hole in the entryway ceiling. No injuries were reported.