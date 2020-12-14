Shooting victim from 2000 robbery sentenced on gun charge

WATERLOO – A former Waterloo man who was shot in the face during a 2000 drug robbery has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

The attorney for Perpecto Rico Perez, 51, said his client denies knowingly transporting cocaine — officers had found about two kilograms of the powder at the former Wildside Creationz auto shop following the shooting — but Rico Perez pleaded to a charge of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm after a stolen pistol was found at his home in the investigation that followed.

During a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Rico Perez declined to comment as Judge Linda Reade sentenced him to three years and one month in prison to be followed by up to three years of supervised release.

Rico Perez lost his right eye in the shooting, his brother was shot in the chest, and their acquaintance, Thomas Abril, was shot in the head and died. The man who authorities allege pulled the trigger was acquitted of murder and drug charges by juries in two trials.