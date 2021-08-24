Shooting victim collapses, dies on Waterloo median

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that broke out near a Waterloo convenience store as heavy storms passed through the area Tuesday afternoon.

Details weren’t available, but witnesses reported someone shooting in front of Kwik Stop 3, 1104 Washington St., with a person running into the Highway 218 median and collapsing and a vehicle leaving the scene.

Multiple squad cars from Waterloo police and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded, as did Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics. Officers found a deceased man with a gunshot wound in the median.

Authorities blocked off all southbound lanes of Highway 218 and rerouted traffic into the nearby neighborhood as police gathered evidence.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released, and an autopsy will be scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Police.

