CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo teen who was grazed by a bullet during a robbery attempt last week was arrested over the weekend for allegedly carrying a gun at a Cedar Falls bar.
According to Cedar Falls police, 18-year-old Jalen Latrell Jones took off running when he was asked for identification at Little Bigs on College Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday.
During the foot chase, Jones allegedly threw a loaded SCCY 9mm pistol onto the roof of 2212 Olive St. Jones was arrested for carrying weapons and interference while armed, and police retrieved the handgun.
The incident came days after Jones arrived at a Waterloo hospital with a minor gunshot wound to his heel. Jones told police someone tried rob him at East Fourth and Dane Streets on Dec. 10 and shot him when he fled. No arrests have been made in the shooting.
