WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man who was shot in the stomach earlier in the week has been arrested for allegedly having sex with an underage teenager.
Waterloo police arrested Justin Anthony Corson, 19, of 209 Baltimore St., on Wednesday for third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor after finding videos on his cell phone.
His bond was initially set at $10,000.
Corson arrived at MercyOne Medical Center on July 11 with a gunshot wound. During the investigation, officers searched his cellphone and discovered videos of him having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. There were seven sexually explicit videos and 42 still photos of the girl, court records state.
Authorities said Corson took some of the videos with the phone, and the girl took some of the videos.
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
