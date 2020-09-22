Shooting trial resumes after COVID-related break

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Testimony resumed Monday in Black Hawk County’s first jury trial of the coronavirus pandemic after being postponed for two days because an apparent COVID-19 infection.

The trial of Jake Demont Williams, who is accused of firing a single shot following an argument in April, came to a halt Thursday morning after court officials received a phone call that a potential witness had COVID symptoms.

Judge Brad Harris said the witness — who wasn’t identified — wasn’t in the courthouse and wasn’t in contact with other witnesses. Trial was called off for the remainder of Thursday and Friday while officials made arrangements for another witness who could testify in place of the ailing witness on Monday.

The reason for the Thursday and Friday delays wasn’t disclosed until Monday morning.

Testimony started last week, and witnesses have been testifying while wearing transparent face shields, which are also required equipment for the jurors, prosecutors, defense attorneys, court attendants and the judge. Williams has been wearing a cloth face mask during the proceedings.

The jury of 12 plus an alternate has been spread across the courtroom for social distancing. Some have been seated in the jury box and others in the front rows of the gallery.