Police are investigating gunfire in the 200 block of Oliver Street on Jan. 23, 2019.

 JEFF REINITZ jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was found hiding in a store freezer following a Wednesday afternoon shooting had told the mother of his child he was going to kill her, police allege.

Jamaal Baker, 40, was arrested for domestic assault, carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation with a weapon after he allegedly chased two 40-year-old women down Oliver Street and fired twice as they fled with four children around 1:50 p.m.

Jamaal Baker

Baker was being held without bond at the Black Hawk County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

Neighbors reported the gunfire, and police found spent .32-caliber spent shell casings in the area and located Baker hiding in a freezer at Speedy Mart, 926 Linn St.

Baker allegedly told police that he told one of the women he was going to kill her and then make the police kill him, court records state. He also told investigators that he fired the gun accidentally, records state. Officers found a .32-caliber Lorcin handgun inside a vehicle parked at an Oliver Street address.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

