Shooting reported near Cedar Falls apartments

CEDAR FALLS — Police are seeking information about a Satuday shooting near an apartment complex on College Hill.

According to a press release from the Cedar Falls Police Department, officers were called to a report of shots fired near Hidden Valley Apartments in the 2100 block of College Street at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. They reportedly discovered damage and evidence indicating shots were fired in the area. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Cedar Falls Police, Black Hawk County Dispatch, or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.   

