WATERLOO --- A Waterloo man is expected to survive after he was shot while sitting in a vehicle outside a home Sunday.

Police said the victim was behind the wheel of a vehicle parked in the driveway of 420 Boston Ave. around 12:25 p.m. when someone in a passing car opened fire. After being shot, the man drove himself to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, where he was treated.

Police investigating the shooting spotted the suspect vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruz, at about 3:10 p.m. in the area of West Parker Street. Following a brief chase, police detained three people. Officers also seized a firearm.

No one has been charged with the shooting, but Dayton Amaru Sharuk Bruce, 19, and Camren Montgomery, 19, were arrested for misdemeanor interference for allegedly running from the car following the pursuit.

Also detained was a 17-year-old male, police said.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

How spending on public safety and policing has changed over the last 40 years How spending on public safety and policing has changed over the last 40 years Spending on public safety in cities in the US has doubled since 1980 Police funding has remained about half of public safety budgets consistently for 40 years Even with ballooning public safety budgets, many cities allocate more money to the police Some cities have reigned in police spending, while others have tightened overall public safety budgets