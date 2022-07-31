 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shooting leads to standoff in Waterloo

Waterloo — Police are at the scene of a standoff following an early morning shooting in Waterloo.

No injuries have been reported but at least two homes were struck by gunfire on the 1100 block of Leavitt Street around 5:40 a.m. Sunday.

Officers removed people from a home in the area but believe someone may still be inside.

Police are using a bullhorn on a armored vehicle and a flash-bang grenade in an attempt to get the attention of anyone in the house.

This developing story will be updated.

