Shooting damages parked vehicles in Waterloo
Shooting damages parked vehicles in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police are investigating a weekend shooting in Waterloo that damaged two vehicles.

Residents called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots in the area of West First and Randolph streets around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, but two parked vehicles were struck by bullets, and police found spent shell casings at the scene.

Officers arrived and detained one man who was running from the scene, Corey Jermaine Dunn Jr., 21, for interference and possession of marijuana. He was later released from jail pending trial.

