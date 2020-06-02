Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls
0 comments

Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County sheriff's office reported several area citizens have received telephone calls from "Major Walker" telling them they have an arrest warrant that he can handle for them for a fee.

The telephone number he gave goes to voicemail but identified the agency as Black Hawk County Sheriff.

These are scam calls. Officials said no one at the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office would ask for a fee in lieu of any arrest. You are asked to ignore these calls.

black hawk county sheriff logo patch clip
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News