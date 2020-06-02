Sheriff's Office warns of scam calls

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County sheriff's office reported several area citizens have received telephone calls from "Major Walker" telling them they have an arrest warrant that he can handle for them for a fee.
The telephone number he gave goes to voicemail but identified the agency as Black Hawk County Sheriff.
These are scam calls. Officials said no one at the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office would ask for a fee in lieu of any arrest. You are asked to ignore these calls.
