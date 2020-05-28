Sheriff's office to resume business hours, jail visits on June 8

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office will resume business hours and jail visitation in two weeks.

“We want to make this as easy as possible for our residents, and they can choose if they wish to come in to the office in person or if they wish to continue using information technology from their home,” Sheriff Tony Thompson said Wednesday.

Members of the public can begin sheriff’s office and jail business on June 8.

All visitors will be required to wear a mask, as was approved for courthouse visitors by the Board of Supervisors.

For social distancing, the sheriff’s office will continue all accommodations made over the last two months and allow business to be conducted over the phone and remotely through computer technology.

Visitation was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

