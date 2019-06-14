WATERLOO – Sheriff’s deputies are warning residents about a phone scam where the con man is impersonating one of their own.
The caller claims to be Sgt. Chad Hagarty, and the caller ID sometimes identifies the call as coming from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
The fake sergeant tells the residents that they have a civil warrant that can turn into a criminal warrant if they don’t take care of it immediately over the phone. The caller also claims there will be an arrest warrant issued if they hang up without making a payment.
Deputies said residents receiving the call should tell the caller they know it’s a scam and report it to the sheriff’s office. They should avoid disclosing personal and financial information during the calls and not call the number back.
