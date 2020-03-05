You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff's office urges caution in wake of snowbird burglaries
Sheriff's office urges caution in wake of snowbird burglaries

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies are asking rural residents to exercise extra caution in the wake of several burglaries in the area.

“While these burglaries span across jurisdictional boundaries, we are leveraging resources and technology to better aid in detecting, tracking, and bringing the suspects to justice” said Sheriff Tony Thompson. “In order to help do this, we need the public’s help and vigilance. Many of these rural burglaries have been to residences that the owners are snowbirding south for the winter. Please keep an eye on your neighbor’s property and report anything suspicious quickly.”

Deputies said residents should pat attention to vehicles and suspicious people that appear to be out of place in their neighborhoods. They would also take advantage of vacation watch programs that use patrol officers and deputies to give homes extra attention.

The sheriff said alarm and video systems are also helpful.

PHOTOS: Chase, manhunt Aug. 14-15, 2019

black hawk county sheriff logo patch clip
