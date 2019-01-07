Try 1 month for 99¢
WEST UNION – Authorities are asking possible victims to come forward after arresting a West Union man on exploitation charges.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said Adam Nakluan Milambiling, 25, was active on social media and even went by the name “Sara Lee” on Facebook.

In November, deputies received a tip about a man who was suspected of soliciting minors and possessing child porn. Fayette deputies and West Union police executed a search warrant at Milambiling’s home at 202 State St. on Dec. 10 seized digital storage devices for examination by Waterloo police.

Court records indicate investigators found numerous videos and images of children involved in sexual activity. In the Sara Lee profile, Milambiling allegedly portrayed himself as a 13-year-old girl and solicited photos and videos, records state.

Milambiling was arrested on Monday for six counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges carry up to 30 years in prison upon conviction.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing, and more arrests are possible.

Sheriff Marty Fisher is asking anyone who had interaction with Milambiling on Facebook or other social media is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

