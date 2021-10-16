Shell casings found after Florence St. shots-fired call

WATERLOO -- There were no injuries or damage after a shots-fired call to police Friday evening.
A report of shots fired was received at 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Florence Street, just off of Independence Avenue.
Waterloo Police found three spent shell casings in the alley on the even side of Florence, police said Saturday.
As of Saturday, no injuries had been reported as a result of the shooting. Police also didn't receive any reports of damage.
No arrests have been made in the incident.
