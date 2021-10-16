 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Shell casings found after Florence St. shots-fired call

Gun crime
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- There were no injuries or damage after a shots-fired call to police Friday evening.

A report of shots fired was received at 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Florence Street, just off of Independence Avenue.

WATCH NOW: County Attorney's Office clears police in April officer-involved shooting

Waterloo Police found three spent shell casings in the alley on the even side of Florence, police said Saturday.

As of Saturday, no injuries had been reported as a result of the shooting. Police also didn't receive any reports of damage.

Woman arrested for throwing chair at police following search

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Reporter covering Waterloo, Black Hawk Co. and politics

UNI political communications/journalism grad. Alum of The Calumet (MCC), The Northern Iowan (UNI), Fergus Falls (Minn.) Daily Journal and KWWL. 4-time award-winner while at The Courier. Interested in exposing wrongdoing and holding power to account.

