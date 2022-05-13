 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Shell casings, 'blood trail' found early Friday morning in 400 block of Waterloo's Sunnyside Avenue

Gun crime
WATERLOO — Police found a bullet hole in a "vacant" home at 412 Sunnyside Avenue, four spent shell casings, and a "blood trail" in the middle of the road after responding to a 1:33 a.m. call Friday morning, said Capt. Jason Feaker. 

No one was there when police arrived on scene, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known. 

Police are still investigating. Feaker said they "can't positively determine at this time whether the blood trail and shots fired are related."

