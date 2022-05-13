Shell casings, 'blood trail' found early Friday morning in 400 block of Waterloo's Sunnyside Avenue

WATERLOO — Police found a bullet hole in a "vacant" home at 412 Sunnyside Avenue, four spent shell casings, and a "blood trail" in the middle of the road after responding to a 1:33 a.m. call Friday morning, said Capt. Jason Feaker.
No one was there when police arrived on scene, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.
Police are still investigating. Feaker said they "can't positively determine at this time whether the blood trail and shots fired are related."
The injuries to the juvenile were considered non-life threatening.
PHOTOS: Michael Lang trial, May 2022
051122jr-lang-trial-12
Special Agent Scot Ely with DCI shows jurors the Mossberg 500 shotgun seized from Michael Lang’s home following the standoff during trial on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
050922jr-lang-hearing-4
Defense Attorney Aaron Hawbaker
Jeff Reinitz
050922jr-lang-hearing-5
Defense Attorney Aaron Hawbaker, left, argues during pre-trial motions on Monday, May 9, 2022, as defense attorney Konrad Kamizelich and Michael Thomas Lang look on.
Jeff Reinitz
050922jr-lang-hearing-3
Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand, standing, asked the court to disallow Michael Lang’s attorneys from arguing self-defense.
Jeff Reinitz
050922jr-lang-hearing-1
Defense attorney Konrad Kamizelich, left, and Michael Thomas Lang during pretrial motions on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
050922jr-lang-hearing-2
Michael Thomas Lang listens to pre-trial motions on Monday, May 9, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
051022jr-lang-trial-16
Michael Lang, far right, sits at the defendant table Tuesday during his murder trial as jurors watch bodycam video from a standoff with Iowa State Troopers at his home.
Jeff Reinitz
051022jr-lang-trial-15
Michael Lang during trial on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
051022jr-lang-trial-14
Michael Dorothy on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, shows jurors how Michael Lang was choking Officer Cody Niehaus following a traffic stop. Dorothy intervened, and Lang released his grasp on Niehaus.
Jeff Reinitz
051022jr-lang-trial-12
Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand shows jurors a diagram of Michael Lang’s home during trial on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
051022jr-lang-trial-2
Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand said the slaying of Sgt. Jim Smith was senseless during opening statements Tuesday.
Jeff Reinitz
051022jr-lang-trial-4
Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker said Sgt. Jim Smith’s death didn’t amount to murder opening statements on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
051022jr-lang-trial-10
Cody Niehaus, who was a reserve officer with the Grundy Center Police Department, testified Tuesday, May 10, 2022, that Michael Lang attacked him following a chase and traffic stop in April 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
051022jr-lang-trial-11
Still image from Cody Niehaus’ dash cam shows Michael Lang approach Niehaus’ squad car following a chase.
051122jr-lang-trial-1
Trooper Matthew Lively describes attending to Sgt. Jim Smith’s gunshot wound and pulling him to safety during Michael Thomas Lang's murder trial in Webster City on Wednesday.
Jeff Reinitz
051122jr-lang-trial-11
Assistant AG Douglas Hammerand shows the Bearcat armored vehicle during trial on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
051122jr-lang-trial-14
Michael Lang listens to testimony on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
Jeff Reinitz
State Trooper 1
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens speaks Saturday at a press conference regarding the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff with a barricaded subject in Grundy Center on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Trooper 2
Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens speaks at a press conference April 11 regarding the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff with a barricaded subject in Grundy Center.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Trooper 4
The residence on the 300 block of G Avenue in Grundy Center where an officer-involved shooting led to the death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith during a standoff with a barricaded subject on Friday, April 11, 2021.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
051222dm-lang-trial-1
Dr. Dennis Klein, state medical examiner, gestures to where the bullet hit Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith while testifying Thursday during the trial of Michael Thomas Lang at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City.
Meg McLaughlin, Des Moines Register
051222dm-lang-trial-2
Michael Thomas Lang, center, speaks to his attorneys during Thursday's trial at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City.
Meg McLaughlin, Des Moines Register
051222dm-lang-trial-3
Assistant Attorney General Douglas Hammerand reviews evidence during Thursday's trial of Michael Thomas Lang at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City.
Meg McLaughlin, Des Moines Register
051222dm-lang-trial-5
Michael Tate, a state firearm technician, holds a shotgun as he testifies Thursday during the trial of Michael Thomas Lang at the Hamilton County Courthouse in Webster City.
Meg McLaughlin, Des Moines Register
