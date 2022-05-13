Shell casings, 'blood trail' found early Friday morning in 400 block of Waterloo's Sunnyside Avenue

WATERLOO — Police found a bullet hole in a "vacant" home at 412 Sunnyside Avenue, four spent shell casings, and a "blood trail" in the middle of the road after responding to a 1:33 a.m. call Friday morning, said Capt. Jason Feaker.

No one was there when police arrived on scene, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.

Police are still investigating. Feaker said they "can't positively determine at this time whether the blood trail and shots fired are related."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.