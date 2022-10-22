Shed fire under investigation in Waterloo

WATERLOO --- Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a shed Saturday morning.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the fire at 207 Oaklawn Ave. around 6:30 a.m. and found the building engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported, and the blaze is under investigation by the city fire marshal.
The property is owned by Alfredo Saulog, according to county property records.
