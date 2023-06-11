WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who recently finished serving prison time for sexual assault will remain in custody while authorities attempt to have him committed as a sexually violent predator.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office argued that 58-year-old Antonio Riccardo Campbell has a mental defect that makes him likely to commit future sex crimes unless he receives treatment.

He was scheduled to be released from prison Thursday, according to corrections records. On Wednesday, District Court Judge David Odekirk found probable cause to hold Campbell, who has more than a dozen aliases including Antonio Bradford, in a secure facility and ordered an evaluation under the state’s sexual predator statutes.

As a youth, Campbell spent time at the Eldora State Training School and was discharged in 1983 when he turned 18.

In 1985, he was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for third-degree sexual assault. He allegedly found his ex-girlfriend with another man and threatened them with a weapon, making them perform sexual acts on each other before raping her, court records state.

Then in 2015, Campbell was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of third-degree sexual abuse and assault causing bodily injury. He allegedly stalked an ex-girlfriend and then broke into her apartment and raped her at knifepoint, according to court records.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office alleges Campbell suffers from antisocial personality disorder. A psychologist determined he was at “above average” risk to commit future sex crimes during a preliminary evaluation, court records state.

