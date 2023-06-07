WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a girl.

Waterloo police arrested Jerry Jerome Keller, 42, of 410 E. First St., on Monday for one count of second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $15,000.

Authorities allege Keller had sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl in May and later exposed his genitals to the girl and another girl.

Police were notified on Tuesday, and he allegedly admitted to the allegations, according to court records.

