WEST UNION – A Hawkeye man who was convicted of handcuffing children and fondling them has been sent to prison after allegedly messing up probation.
On Monday, a judge revoked 53-year-old Roger Allen Kline’s probation and imposed a sentence of up to 10 years.
Court records allege that Kline --- who was housed at a halfway house during probation --- was removed from sex offender treatment after saying he wished his victims would die in a car accident. He was also caught smoking in a prohibited area at the West Union Residential Correctional Facility, broke a window in his room, became involved in an argument with staff and threatened to beat another resident at the facility.
Authorities allege Kline took three children under age 11 in his semi truck to an Oelwein park where he handcuffed them and had sexual contact with them in April 2015.
He was arrested in April 2018, and he entered an agreement with prosecutors to plead to lesser charges of lascivious acts with a child with a sentence of up to five years probation with placement at the residential facility.
