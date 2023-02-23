WATERLOO — A sex offender who has been at large for more than five months after walking away from a halfway house has been arrested.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Juilien Quintez Harris-Bentley, 29, on Tuesday at the Iowa County Jail on charges of escape and failure to register as a sex offender. He was also arrested on a contraband charge.
According to court records, Harris-Bentley was serving a sentence at the Waterloo Residential Facility on Aug. 30 when he left. He fled as staff at the facility began investigating an odor in his room and found a synthetic marijuana cigarette hidden inside a pen and a prescription hydrocodone pill.
Harris-Bentley is required to register his address with authorities because of a 2013 criminal sexual abuse conviction in Rock Island County, Illinois.
A vast winter storm is pummeling the central U.S. on the way to New England, dumping record amounts of snow, canceling hundreds of flights and coating roads with ice. But the same system is bringing record warmth to the South.
PHOTOS: Nikki Haley in Iowa
Election 2024 Haley
A campaign sign is seen before a town hall campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
APTOPIX Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley smiles as she talks to an audience member during a town hall at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion on Tuesday.
Jim Slosiarek, The Gazette via AP
Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley signs a book during a town hall at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette Via AP)
Jim Slosiarek
Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)
Jim Slosiarek
Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a town hall at Legacy Manufacturing in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)
Jim Slosiarek
Election 2024 Haley
Campaign signs are seen in chairs before a town hall campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Election 2024 Haley
An Iowa flag is seen before a town hall campaign event for Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks to voters at a town hall campaign event, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.