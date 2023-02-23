WATERLOO — A sex offender who has been at large for more than five months after walking away from a halfway house has been arrested.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested Juilien Quintez Harris-Bentley, 29, on Tuesday at the Iowa County Jail on charges of escape and failure to register as a sex offender. He was also arrested on a contraband charge.

According to court records, Harris-Bentley was serving a sentence at the Waterloo Residential Facility on Aug. 30 when he left. He fled as staff at the facility began investigating an odor in his room and found a synthetic marijuana cigarette hidden inside a pen and a prescription hydrocodone pill.

Harris-Bentley is required to register his address with authorities because of a 2013 criminal sexual abuse conviction in Rock Island County, Illinois.

PHOTOS: Nikki Haley in Iowa Election 2024 Haley APTOPIX Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley Election 2024 Haley