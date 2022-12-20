 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Sex offender sentenced to prison for failing to register Cedar Falls address

012315jr-federal-courthouse-winter

U.S. District Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

CEDAR FALLS — A Texas sex offender found living in Cedar Falls earlier this year has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to register.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced 61-year-old Robert Lee Metz to two and a half years in prison on Dec. 14 in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Following prison, Metz will be on supervised release for five years.

Robert Lee Metz

Metz

Authorities said Metz, formerly of Austin, was required to register as a sex offender because of a 1993 conviction for indecency with a child and a 2012 child pornography possession charge in 2012, both in Texas.

He moved to Iowa in April 2021, and court records indicate he used an address for a business on University Avenue in Cedar Falls, but he never notified officials to register as a sex offender.

Then in March 2022, he was involved in a crash at LaPorte Road and San Marnan Drive in Waterloo, and he allegedly drove away without contacting police. He was later cited for leaving the scene.

A federal grand jury indicted him for failure to register as a sex offender in May 2022, and he pleaded guilty in July 2022.

