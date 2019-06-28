WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been sentenced to prison for allegedly slipping into a bed with a 14-year-old girl while he was AWOL from the state’s sex offender registry.
Jaleel Lamont Todd, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he violated registration requirements on Thursday in Black Hawk County District Court. He also entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt but acknowledging that taking a plea deal is in his best interest — to a misdemeanor charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.
“My client understands there was a great risk if he went to trial,” defense attorney James Metcalf said.
Todd declined to comment to the court during the hearing.
Under the plea agreement, Todd was sentenced up to 10 years in prison for the registry violation and a concurrent two years for the assault charge. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.
According to court records, Todd was required to register as a sex offender because of a 2007 juvenile court adjudication for having sexual contact with a 9-year-old girl when he was 15.
In June 2018, he moved without notifying authorities of his change of address.
Then on Sept. 30, he was at an acquaintance’s home and crawled into bed with a 14-year-old girl around 1 a.m. He started touching her, and she got up and notified family members.
Todd left and remained at large until January when officers responding to a suspicious person detained him with the help of a Taser, according to court records.
